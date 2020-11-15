1/1
John Clarence "Skeepie" Scarborough III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Clarence "Skeepie" Scarborough, III

September 14, 1937 - November 7, 2020

Durham

John Clarence "Skeepie" Scarborough, III, is a native of Durham, North Carolina. He is the fourth generation member of the Scarborough Family to lead the legendary Scarborough and Hargett Funeral Home. In 1888, Joseph Crooms Hargett formed a partnership with John Clarence Scarborough, Sr. in Kinston, North Carolina. The company moved to Durham, North Carolina in 1906. Its long-standing motto: "A Dignified Service in a Sympathetic Way" epitomizes the pride felt by the community when Scarborough and Hargett opened its doors. J. C. "Skeepie" III has embraced this motto as a guiding principle in his professional, business, civic, and social endeavors.

"Skeepie" Scarborough is the son of the late John C. Scarborough and Hattie Strong Scarborough, and the grandson of John C. Scarborough, Sr. and Daisy E. Hargett Scarborough, daughter of John C. Hargett, co-founder of the funeral home. J. C. "Skeepie" Scarborough, III has been an integral part of the administration of the business his entire adult life. The company's leaders representing four generations have been: J. C. Scarborough, Sr.; J. C. Scarborough, Jr.; Mrs. Ernestine Hargett Scarborough-Bynum; and J. C. Scarborough, III.

J. C. "Skeepie" Scarborough, III completed his elementary education at Whitted Elementary School. He attended Hillside High School for a short seven weeks, then enrolled at Westtown Prep School, 1952-55, in Westtown, Pennsylvania, a secondary residential school associated with Cheney State College (now Cheney University) in Cheney, PA. "Skeepie" completed his high school education in 1956, after transferring to Palmer Memorial Institute, in Sedalia, North Carolina. He began his college education at Ohio State University in Athens, Ohio (1956-58). He transferred to North Carolina Central University to complete his undergraduate education. He graduated from NCCU in 1960 with the Bachelor of Science degree. He continued his education at Eckels College of Mortuary Science (an affiliate of Temple University) from which he graduated in 1961.

Mr. Scarborough, III, has an exemplary record of public service, which is reflective of his many present and former volunteer memberships and leadership positions on boards and associations. Some, though, not inclusive of all are: Board of Directors, Mechanics and Farmers Bank; Board of Directors, St. Joseph's Heritage Foundation; Board of Directors, Daisy E. Scarborough Homes, Inc., Executive Committee, Occheneechee Council, Boys Scouts of America; Board of Directors, WAFER Radio Station; Human Relations Committee; Durham Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chairman, Recreation Advisory Board, City and County of Durham; Board of Directors, NCCU Foundation; Board of Directors, Operation Breakthrough; Board of Directors, John Avery Boys' and Girls' Club; Board of Directors , Durham YMCA; Board of Directors, United Durham, Inc.; Assistant Boy Scout Master, Trooper #37; Assistant Explorer Advisor, Boy Scouts of America, St. Joseph's AME Church; and Chairman of Junior Steward Board, and Assistant Vice Chairman of Steward Board, St. Joseph's AME Church.

Cherishing his memory are his devoted wife Queen M. Scarborough; two children, Scottie and Tonya; grandchildren, Terrell, Tiaira, Samuel, Logan and Tyler; mother-in-law, Retha T. Marable; brother-in-law, Floyd Marable (Draper); sisters-in-law, Anna M. Gee (Willis) and Aretha M. Cunningham (Curtis); cousins, Sylvia Strong Wiggins, Yvonne Thompson, Brian Hargett Greene and Nathaniel E. Hargett, III; God sisters, Shirley Caesar and Melvina Parker; extended family members, employees and countless friends.

A celebration of "Skeepie's" life will take place as follows:

Visitation and Viewing:

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc

309 N Queen Street

Durham, N.C. 27701

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

12:00 noon to 4:00 pm.,

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. and

Funeral Service:

St. Joseph AME Church

2521 Fayetteville Street

Durham, N.C. 27707

Friday, November 20, 2020

Viewing: 10:00 a.m.

Service: 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett-celebration.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of John. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
November 12, 2020
I sadden to hear the news of Mr. John Skeepie Scarborough III. The one thing that I will always remember is that he would always greet you with a hello and a smile.
He will be missed.
Tara Glasper
Friend
November 10, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Skeepie's passing. What struck me most about him was his willingness to go out of his way to help another.
Theodore Brooks, DDS, MPH
Friend
November 10, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Skeepie's passing. What struck me most about him was his willingness to go out of his way to help another.
Theodore Brooks, DDS, MPH
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved