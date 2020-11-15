John Clarence "Skeepie" Scarborough, III
September 14, 1937 - November 7, 2020
Durham
John Clarence "Skeepie" Scarborough, III, is a native of Durham, North Carolina. He is the fourth generation member of the Scarborough Family to lead the legendary Scarborough and Hargett Funeral Home. In 1888, Joseph Crooms Hargett formed a partnership with John Clarence Scarborough, Sr. in Kinston, North Carolina. The company moved to Durham, North Carolina in 1906. Its long-standing motto: "A Dignified Service in a Sympathetic Way" epitomizes the pride felt by the community when Scarborough and Hargett opened its doors. J. C. "Skeepie" III has embraced this motto as a guiding principle in his professional, business, civic, and social endeavors.
"Skeepie" Scarborough is the son of the late John C. Scarborough and Hattie Strong Scarborough, and the grandson of John C. Scarborough, Sr. and Daisy E. Hargett Scarborough, daughter of John C. Hargett, co-founder of the funeral home. J. C. "Skeepie" Scarborough, III has been an integral part of the administration of the business his entire adult life. The company's leaders representing four generations have been: J. C. Scarborough, Sr.; J. C. Scarborough, Jr.; Mrs. Ernestine Hargett Scarborough-Bynum; and J. C. Scarborough, III.
J. C. "Skeepie" Scarborough, III completed his elementary education at Whitted Elementary School. He attended Hillside High School for a short seven weeks, then enrolled at Westtown Prep School, 1952-55, in Westtown, Pennsylvania, a secondary residential school associated with Cheney State College (now Cheney University) in Cheney, PA. "Skeepie" completed his high school education in 1956, after transferring to Palmer Memorial Institute, in Sedalia, North Carolina. He began his college education at Ohio State University in Athens, Ohio (1956-58). He transferred to North Carolina Central University to complete his undergraduate education. He graduated from NCCU in 1960 with the Bachelor of Science degree. He continued his education at Eckels College of Mortuary Science (an affiliate of Temple University) from which he graduated in 1961.
Mr. Scarborough, III, has an exemplary record of public service, which is reflective of his many present and former volunteer memberships and leadership positions on boards and associations. Some, though, not inclusive of all are: Board of Directors, Mechanics and Farmers Bank; Board of Directors, St. Joseph's Heritage Foundation; Board of Directors, Daisy E. Scarborough Homes, Inc., Executive Committee, Occheneechee Council, Boys Scouts of America; Board of Directors, WAFER Radio Station; Human Relations Committee; Durham Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chairman, Recreation Advisory Board, City and County of Durham; Board of Directors, NCCU Foundation; Board of Directors, Operation Breakthrough; Board of Directors, John Avery Boys' and Girls' Club; Board of Directors , Durham YMCA; Board of Directors, United Durham, Inc.; Assistant Boy Scout Master, Trooper #37; Assistant Explorer Advisor, Boy Scouts of America, St. Joseph's AME Church; and Chairman of Junior Steward Board, and Assistant Vice Chairman of Steward Board, St. Joseph's AME Church.
Cherishing his memory are his devoted wife Queen M. Scarborough; two children, Scottie and Tonya; grandchildren, Terrell, Tiaira, Samuel, Logan and Tyler; mother-in-law, Retha T. Marable; brother-in-law, Floyd Marable (Draper); sisters-in-law, Anna M. Gee (Willis) and Aretha M. Cunningham (Curtis); cousins, Sylvia Strong Wiggins, Yvonne Thompson, Brian Hargett Greene and Nathaniel E. Hargett, III; God sisters, Shirley Caesar and Melvina Parker; extended family members, employees and countless friends.
A celebration of "Skeepie's" life will take place as follows:
Visitation and Viewing:
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc
309 N Queen Street
Durham, N.C. 27701
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
12:00 noon to 4:00 pm.,
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. and
Funeral Service:
St. Joseph AME Church
2521 Fayetteville Street
Durham, N.C. 27707
Friday, November 20, 2020
Viewing: 10:00 a.m.
Service: 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett-celebration.com