|
|
John Curtis Walker
Durham
John Curtis Walker, 64, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Joseph Frederick Walker and Pauline Dezern Walker. He was preceded in death by his son, John Curtis Walker Jr.; and brothers, Walter Walker, Bobby Lee Walker. Mr. Walker loved playing golf, UNC and deep sea fishing. He worked at Wagner's Auto Salvage for many years.
Mr. Walker is survived by his daughters, Chasity Walker, Juily Walker; son, Roger Curtis Walker (Deborah McCrea); sisters, Sandy Brown (Joe Dean), Pat Wagner (Donald), Jeanette Walker; brother, Daniel Walker; niece, Susie McBroom; nephews, Jason Walker, Donnie Wagner; and great nephew, Brian McBroom.
A funeral service will be held 11a.m., Saturday, June 15 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Paul Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Clements Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Duke HomeCare & Hospice, Attn: Office of Development, 4321 Medial Park Dr., Ste. 101, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 14, 2019