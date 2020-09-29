1/1
John Dale Rigsbee
John Dale Rigsbee

Timberlake

John Dale Rigsbee, 66, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home in Timberlake. John was born in Durham, the son of the late John and Lucy Faye Walker Rigsbee. He was also predeceased by his brother, Russell Rigsbee.

Mr. Rigsbee started his career at age 16 with Winn Dixie, where he eventually was store manager and later Inventory Crew. He was the owner of Rigsbee Inventory Service and also later worked at Erwin Oil Company as Manager of Bull Market 103. Mr. Rigsbee was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose of Durham. He was a very hard worker and loved to work in his yard.

Mr. Rigsbee is survived by his wife, Brenda Ann Rigsbee; daughter, Stacy Oliver; son, Walter Perkins; sister, Deborah Faye Rigsbee; grandchildren, Josh Perkins, Daniel Oliver, Justin Oliver, Hank Long; and 5 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30th at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Pastor Alfred Brunson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Moriah Volunteer Fire Department at 6005 Mt. Harmony Church Rd. Rougemont, NC 27572.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
