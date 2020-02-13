|
John Walter Drake
February 10, 1932 - February 2, 2020
Chapel Hill
John Walter Drake (Jan), age 87, died peacefully at Carol Woods in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, 02-02-2020, a mathematical palindrome that he would have enjoyed, given his love of word play and logic. Jan was born on February 10, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, son to John Alfred Drake and Eleanor Bryan Drake, brother of Anthony Bryan Drake, all now deceased. Most of his boyhood summers were spent in the idyllic surrounds of Lake Angelus, Michigan, where unfettered play and freedom to explore the world aligned with an intellectual curiosity that flourished into a lifelong career in science.
Jan received his bachelor of science degree from Yale University in 1954 and his doctorate from the California Institute of Technology in 1958. He was a Fulbright Fellow at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel in 1957, a Guggenheim Fellow at the Medical Research Council, Cambridge, England in 1964, and a NIH Special Fellow, University of Edinburgh, Scotland in 1971. Jan pursued his research at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (Microbiology) from 1958 to 1977 and then at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Research Triangle Park, NC (Molecular Genetics) from 1977 to 2012. He was Editor of the journal GENETICS from 1982 to 1996.
Jan's abiding passion was scientific research. He also was a superb mentor to his undergraduate and graduate students. His skill at organization was legendary and he was expert at fixing things. Jan was particularly fond of chamber music, literature and poetry; he loved hiking in the Scottish Highlands and English Lake District, fishing at Lake Angelus and walking the Bald Head Island beaches. Above all, he adored his family, readily volunteering his time to help and encourage and never refusing when asked. He was a man of generous spirit, quick wit, and had a penchant for jokes and limericks, which he delighted in sharing. Jan was dearly loved and will be missed by his wife, Pam, his children Juliet and Jonathan, his son-in-law Bill McClure, daughter-in-law Sharon Loh, his grandchildren Katherine, Alexis, Isabel, William and Nicholas and his extended family in England and the United States.
A celebration of his life will be held on February 29, 2020 at 3pm at the Carol Woods Retirement Community in Chapel Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation, which supports care for young adults with cancer at the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center in Chapel Hill.
Published in HeraldSun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020