John Gray Emerson
1949 - 2019
Durham, NC
John Gray Emerson died on Monday, August 26th at Duke Hospital from lung and heart complications. John was born in 1949 to Jack and Jocelle Emerson, in Sanford, NC. He grew-up in Kinston, NC.
John was was an electrical engineer by vocation and studied at NCSU and ECU. He protested the Vietnam War and marched on Washington during the early 70's. He married and divorced twice, and had his son, Patrick, from his first marriage. John moved to Durham in 1984. He attended Unity Center of Peace church.
John is survived by his son Patrick Gray Emerson, Sarah Emerson (daughter in law), and his granddaughters Ainsley and Morgan Gray Emerson. Jill Spivey (sister), her husband David Spivey (brother in law), their son David Gray Spivey and Gabi, Piper, Jackson, and Lincoln
John yearned for a more equitable and just society for his fellow humans, a more sustainable planet for all species, and a cleaner and healthier earth to call home; as an optimist and activist, he never gave up on doing his part.
For details about John's celebration of life ceremony, please email [email protected] It is scheduled for Sunday, September 29th 2019. You must email or call to obtain event details.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 18, 2019