|
|
John F. Strickland, Jr.
Durham
Mr. John "Junior" F. Strickland, Jr., 53, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Mr. Strickland was born on March 26, 1966 to John and Barbara Strickland at Watts Hospital in Durham, NC. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church for over 30 years and served as Deacon. John was an avid bowler who bowled two perfect games. He enjoyed the beach and eating different types of food. John loved being with his family, and loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will be remembered as a gentle giant with a big heart and a man of the Lord. John "Junior" will be deeply missed by his family, church, and everyone blessed to have known him.
Mr. Strickland is survived by his parents, John and Barbara Strickland; sisters, Tina Woody (Russ) and Rhonda Sorrell (Mark); nephews and nieces, Taylor Ingram (Daniel), Colton Woody (Chiara), Chloe Hardiman, Cassie Hardiman, Luke Sorrell, Daniel Sorrell, and Katie Sorrell; aunts, Gloria Oakley (Tony), Gail Lee (Robert), and Cheryl Stone (John Strauss); uncles, Chester Watts and Gene Watts (Chris); and other loving family and church members.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Bethesda Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda Baptist Church at 1914 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 19, 2020