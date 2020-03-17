Home

John "Mack" Hendley Jr.

John "Mack" Hendley Jr. Obituary
John Vance "Mack" Hendley, Jr.

Durham

John Vance "Mack" Hendley, Jr., 95, of Durham, NC died March 15, 2020 at The Stratford Memory Care Facility in Chapel Hill, NC. Mack was born in Durham, NC on July 31, 1924 to John Vance and Lillie M. Hendley. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Martin "Bill" Hendley; and sister, Mary Ruth H. Williams.

Mack is survived by his wife of 77 years, Irma Burns Hendley of Durham; daughters, Barbara H. Tapp and husband Jack of Chapel Hill, Janeen H. Patterson and husband Roy of Butner, Robin H. Harris and husband Mike of Durham; grandchildren, Carlton Vance Tapp and wife Laura, Brian Tapp, Ronald Patterson, Michael Harris, Jr. and wife Erin, Stefanie H. Gartin and husband JT; 8 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Mack was drafted into the Army into active duty March 29, 1943. He bravely served our country during WWII in The Battle of the Bulge, Battles of Rhineland and Central Europe. He received the American Theater Campaign Medal, Eamet Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, Good Conduct Medal AR 600-68, and Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged as a Technician Fifth Grade with specialty as Radio Operator, 575th Signal Company December 10, 1945.

Mack began working at Liggett and Myers Tobacco Company as a Machine Operator in 1942. He retired as an Assistance Supervisor over the Fixers in 1988 after 44 years of loyal service.

Due to the current pandemic, the family requests a private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 7714 Chapel Hill Rd., Cary, NC 27513.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 17, 2020
Remember
