Dr. John Jacob Penick
April 25, 1930-November 19, 2019
Richmond, Virginia
Dr. John Jacob Penick , 89, departed this life on November 19, 2019. John was born in Salisbury, North Carolina on April 25, 1930. He attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to Duke Divinity School for his graduate work and then earned his PhD in Philosophy at UNC- Chapel Hill.
As a member of the Air Force, John studied Mandarin Chinese at Yale before working as a linguist in Taiwan during the Korean conflict. Returning to North Carolina, John was a Methodist minister, college math professor, and high school ethics and logic teacher. John was a lover of the performing arts, literature, and theology. He loved traveling with his family, baking homemade bread, and planting his victory garden.
John Penick leaves his wife, Barbara Stallings Penick, and two daughters, Tara Penick Edmondson and Paula Penick Yadavalli. He also leaves two sons-in-law, James Glendale Edmondson and Vamsi Krishna Yadavalli along with two granddaughters, Parker Snow Edmondson and Anika Ruth Yadavalli.
Last words of a book that John wrote, Thoughts in a Pew, can perhaps stand as words about his time on earth as a theologian and philosopher. He wrote, "It's been grand to stand once more in the magnificent heritage of the faith, always subject to error but always feeling divine forgiveness when good will is there, never giving it up but never being quite satisfied with current formulations of it, struggling always for a 'closer walk' with Him whose nature and love surpass understanding."
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 24, 2019