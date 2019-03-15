John Calvin Johnson



Durham



John Calvin Johnson "JC", was born on September 2, 1928. He departed this life on March 8, 2019.



He is the son of Wiley and Ida Johnson.



He leaves to cherish his memory, children: Calvin Johnson (Monica), Thomas Johnson, Amy "Dianne" Johnson, Wayne Johnson (Kimberly), Terrence Stephens (Demetria) and Ida Johnson all of Durham, NC. One Daughter in law Diann Johnson also of Durham, N.C.



Preceding his death, Glossie Johnson (wife), Frankie Johnson (son), one grandson Dezzi Johnson; brothers Thomas Johnson and Leroy Johnson both of Durham, NC,; sisters Ruth Sykes (New Jersey), Dorothy Johnson of Durham, NC, Lucille and Veora Johnson.



There are numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren to continue his legacy. Also cherished, two beloved nieces, Beverly Weaver (Texas) and Sheila Wilkins (Florida) and an acquaintance for many years, Carolyn Fewell.



He graduated from Hillside High School. He was Stewart's Mate, First Class, of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a World War II era Veteran.



He was a business owner of JC Johnson's Heating, Roofing & Air Conditioning Company. He started this business in 1952.



He was a member and attended Bell-Yeager Baptist Church.



A Memorial Service will be held at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 East Cornwallis Road, Durham, N.C. at 1:00PM, with visitation at 12:00 noon, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Johnson Family is under the care of Holloway Memorial Funeral Home. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 15, 2019