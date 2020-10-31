1/
John L. Wilson
John L. Wilson

July 17, 1949 - October 27, 2020

Hillsborough

Mr. John Lowell Wilson, age 71, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. John was born on July 17, 1949 to the late David and Geneva Thomas Wilson. He attended Orange County High School and graduated in 1967. John enjoyed his year in school playing on the high school football team and playing coronet in band. Mr. Wilson was an outgoing person that worked in the insurance industry for many years.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:00PM followed by a visitation from 7:00PM to 9:00PM. Flowers are welcomed and appreciated. Walker's Funereal Home of Hillsborough is assisting the Wilson family.

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
