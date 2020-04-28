|
John Weston Lane, M.D.
November 4, 1945 - April 23, 2020
Durham, NC
John Weston Lane died peacefully on April 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Throughout his long journey with Parkinson's Disease, he maintained a positive attitude and strong sense of humor.
John was born in South Bend, Indiana on November 4th, 1945, and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Avondale High School in Atlanta in 1964 and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Georgia in 1968.
In the fall of 1968, he ventured north to Duke Medical School from which he graduated in 1972. It was at Duke Hospital that John met Ginger, his wife of 47 years. They were married in November 1972 and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where John did his Internal Medicine internship at Vanderbilt.
Following his internship, John entered the US Air Force as a Flight Surgeon. From 1973-76 Ginger and John lived in Texas, Taiwan, and Tucson, AZ. Additionally, John accompanied the U-2 Reconnaissance pilots for 2 two month tours in the Mediterranean serving as their Flight Surgeon.
Upon completion of his tour in the Air Force, John began a four year OB/GYN residency at Duke. In June of 1980 John joined Chapel Hill Obstetrics and Gynecology in private practice. He practiced there for 26 years, delivered several thousand babies, and was beloved by his patients, colleagues, and staff.
Until recent years, he was active physically and intellectually, always wanting to learn more and do more. He was a private pilot, explorer of nature whether hiking the Appalachian Trail or canoeing the Eno River. He loved playing tennis and golf and was an avid reader. He also loved trivia and telling jokes.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Graeff Lane, and their three children, Brian David Lane (Nicole), Julie Lane Herrick (Ben), and Andrew William Lane (Ashley), and seven grandchildren, Tyler and Weston Lane; Maddie, Chase, and Luke Herrick; and Anna and Harrison Lane. He is also survived by his brother Ronald P. Lane and sister Beverly L. Parrish. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Greg. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Durham. Memorials, if desired, may be made to: Charles House Association, 7511 Sunrise Dr., Chapel Hill, NC 27514 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Rd., Durham, NC 27707.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 28, 2020