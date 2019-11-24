|
|
John Lee Miller
Durham
John Lee Miller, 75, died Friday, November 15, 2019 in Durham. He was born on September 2, 1944 to the late Charles Smith Miller and Faye Ola Smith Miller. John is survived by his wife, Cheryl Pegram Miller; brothers, Charles Miller, Wayne Miller and wife Cathy, Zane Miller and wife Donna, Dane Miller and Carla Moore; and nieces and nephews.
John spent his childhood in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and Burlington. He graduated from Appalachian State University and served in the U.S. Air Force. John was self-employed. He was a Mason and Shriner.
John loved helping his family and friends, playing golf, fishing and reading. He also loved listening to Rev. Billy Graham.
John will be missed by his family and friends.
A private family ceremony will be held in Ashe County.
Remembrance gifts can be sent to Croasdaile Village Retirement Community to the Croasdaile Village Staff Appreciation Fund for the excellent and loving care given to John. The address is 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Durham, NC 27705.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 24, 2019