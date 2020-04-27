|
|
John Calvin Moore
March 14, 1944 - April 21, 2020
DURHAM
John Calvin Moore, 76, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home in Durham, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Hunter's Chapel AME Church graveyard located off the dead-end portion of E. Washington St. (on right turn directly before the railroad tracks) in Mebane, NC.
In lieu of food donations, the family would appreciate other contributions (monetary, cleaning supplies – disinfectant spray/wipes). Holloway Memorial Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 27, 2020