Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Hunter's Chapel AME Church graveyard

John Moore

John Moore Obituary
John Calvin Moore

March 14, 1944 - April 21, 2020

DURHAM

John Calvin Moore, 76, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home in Durham, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Hunter's Chapel AME Church graveyard located off the dead-end portion of E. Washington St. (on right turn directly before the railroad tracks) in Mebane, NC.

In lieu of food donations, the family would appreciate other contributions (monetary, cleaning supplies – disinfectant spray/wipes). Holloway Memorial Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 27, 2020
