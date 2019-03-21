|
|
John "Jack" O'Donnell
October 11, 1932 - March 15, 2019
Durham
Jack O'Donnell, 86, of Durham, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holy Infant Catholic Church located at 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27713.
Jack was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 11, 1932. He married Gertrude Hillery on October 26, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York. He owned and operated a TV repair shop prior to landing a job at IBM as an engineer for 28 years. After retiring from IBM, Jack was a part-time tax preparer for 15 years.
Jack is survived by his wife, his four children and his seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the or .
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 21, 2019