Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:30 PM
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
John Orde Rousseau

John Orde Rousseau Obituary
John Orde Rousseau

Oriental

John Orde Rousseau 77, of Oriental passed away February 11, 2020.

John worked for Duke University as Director of the Computation Center and Measurement Incorporated. After he retired he enjoyed sailing at Kerr Lake and the Neuse, wood working in his shop, playing guitar and going to his vacation home in West Jefferson, NC.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne A. Rousseau; daughter, Christina Wilkinson of San Carlos, CA; step son, Brian McCain of Raleigh; son, Anthony Rousseau of Camarillo, CA;

A memorial service will be held 5:30pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. A reception will follow.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Rousseau family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 14, 2020
