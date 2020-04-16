Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224

John P. Best

John P. Best Obituary
John Phillip Best "Opa"

Hillsborough

John Phillip Best, "Opa", 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a 3-year battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in Durham, the son of the late John Manley Best and Louise Thomas Best.

Owner/operator of Best Rent-All, Inc. for 28 years, Mr. Best loved attending Carolina Hurricanes games and riding on a jet ski with his golden retriever Mack.

Mr. Best is survived by his wife, Gloria Best; daughters, Lisa Best Lilly, Michelle Ashby Thomas and husband Mike; son, John Phillip Best, Jr.; brothers, Tommy Best and wife Rebecca, Doug Best "Frog" and wife Carolyn; and grandchildren, Daleigh Jones, Everett Lilly, JP Best, III, Hunter Jones, Ethan Lilly, Ryan Best, Rachel Lilly, Kyle Best, and Lincoln Best.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date, to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mars Hills Baptist Church.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 16, 2020
