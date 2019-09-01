|
John Russell Cates
November 4, 1949 - August 30, 2019
Hillsborough
James Russell Cates, age 69, passed away August 30, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital after an extended illness. He was the son of Chandler H. and Margaret R. Cates of Hillsborough. Jim worked at Cates Oil Company, Public Service of N.C. and for the last 25 years was the owner of Cates Energy Services.
Jim is survived by his daughter Christy C. Daniel and her husband David, grandchildren Blake and Chandley all of Hillsborough; sisters, Suzanne C. Reynolds and husband Claude of Wilson, NC; Faye C. Williams and husband David of Boone, NC; as well as his companion Pam T. Bobbitt and family.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday September 2, 2019 at 2:00 at the Hillsborough Town Cemetery located at 115 East Corbin Street, Hillsborough, NC.
Family will receive friends Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Walkers Funeral Home of Hillsborough from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to in his name.
The family is being assisted by Walkers Funeral Home of Hillsborough, NC. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 1, 2019