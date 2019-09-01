Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillsborough Town Cemetery
115 East Corbin Street,
Hillsborough, NC
View Map

John Russell Cates


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Russell Cates Obituary
John Russell Cates

November 4, 1949 - August 30, 2019

Hillsborough

James Russell Cates, age 69, passed away August 30, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital after an extended illness. He was the son of Chandler H. and Margaret R. Cates of Hillsborough. Jim worked at Cates Oil Company, Public Service of N.C. and for the last 25 years was the owner of Cates Energy Services.

Jim is survived by his daughter Christy C. Daniel and her husband David, grandchildren Blake and Chandley all of Hillsborough; sisters, Suzanne C. Reynolds and husband Claude of Wilson, NC; Faye C. Williams and husband David of Boone, NC; as well as his companion Pam T. Bobbitt and family.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday September 2, 2019 at 2:00 at the Hillsborough Town Cemetery located at 115 East Corbin Street, Hillsborough, NC.

Family will receive friends Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Walkers Funeral Home of Hillsborough from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to in his name.

The family is being assisted by Walkers Funeral Home of Hillsborough, NC. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now