John Timothy "Timmy" Terry
Bahama
John Timothy "Timmy" Terry, 61, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Bahama. He was born in Durham Co., the son of the late John Roland Terry and Grace Beatrice Hill Terry.
Mr. Terry was a retired Print Shop Coordinator for the City of Durham. He was an old-time fiddler and played for many years with his brothers and friends in the Doc Branch Band. He enjoyed fishing and he loved living on the Little River. Mr. Terry was a rugby player and graduate of Appalachian State University.
Mr. Terry is survived by his wife, Tina Terry; daughters, Sarah Terry Argabrite (Daniel), Gracie Mary Ruth Terry; son, James Timothy Terry; and brothers, Roland Hill Terry (Sandy), James Davis Terry (Robin), Harold Poole Terry (Pam).
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, February 13th at Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church c/o Margaret Ray, 1740 Tredegar Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Music Maker Relief Foundation: 224 W. Corbin St., Hillsborough, NC 27278.
