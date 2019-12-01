|
John Vassilowitch Jr.
Durham
John Vassilowitch Jr., 73, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Hock Family Pavilion. He was born in Paterson, NJ to the late John and Olga Vassilowitch.
Mr. Vassilowitch graduated Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 and obtained the status of ABD from Duke University, teaching at both high school and university levels. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and especially enjoyed his large collection of Bing Crosby records and memorabilia.
John is survived by his brothers, Paul Vassil of Bernardsville, NJ, Ted Vassilowitch of Toms River, NJ and David Vassilowitch of Lincoln Park, NJ; his special companion and best friend of 46 years, SallyAnn H. Ferguson of Jamestown, NC; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to your local .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his cousin, Joan Patterson of Southport, NC for her support and care during his brief illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 1, 2019