John William "Bill" Faircloth Jr.
John "Bill" William Faircloth, Jr., RT(R)(N), CNMT, NMTCB(CT), NCT

Oxford

John "Bill" William Faircloth, Jr., RT(R)(N), CNMT, NMTCB(CT), NCT, 58, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital. He was born in Lewes, DE, the son of the late John William Faircloth, Sr. and the late Doris Elaine Brown Faircloth. Mr. Faircloth was a Nuclear Medicine Technologist at Duke Regional Hospital.

Bill graduated from North Johnston High School and trained in Radiologic Technology at Johnston Community College. He continued his training at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Nuclear Medicine Technology. Over the course of his career he was proud to practice at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Nash General Hospital, Boice-Willis Clinic, and Duke Regional Hospital. Outside of work, he had many interests including anything with a motor, football, rock music, the stock market, and Mexican food. He spent his life dedicated to his family and his occupation. He will be missed by many.

Mr. Faircloth is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia Miller Faircloth, their son, William "Travis" Faircloth, his sisters Jo Ann Drew and Kathy Brown Murphy, both of North Carolina, his sisters-in-law, Mary Frances Spruill of North Carolina and Mamie Miller of Texas, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 6th at Clements Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing will be required. If you are having cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay home. A private burial will be held at South Granville Memorial Gardens. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/)

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of John. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
July 2, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.1Cor1:3,4
July 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
July 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
