John "Bill" William Faircloth, Jr., RT(R)(N), CNMT, NMTCB(CT), NCT
John "Bill" William Faircloth, Jr., RT(R)(N), CNMT, NMTCB(CT), NCT, 58, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital. He was born in Lewes, DE, the son of the late John William Faircloth, Sr. and the late Doris Elaine Brown Faircloth. Mr. Faircloth was a Nuclear Medicine Technologist at Duke Regional Hospital.
Bill graduated from North Johnston High School and trained in Radiologic Technology at Johnston Community College. He continued his training at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Nuclear Medicine Technology. Over the course of his career he was proud to practice at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Nash General Hospital, Boice-Willis Clinic, and Duke Regional Hospital. Outside of work, he had many interests including anything with a motor, football, rock music, the stock market, and Mexican food. He spent his life dedicated to his family and his occupation. He will be missed by many.
Mr. Faircloth is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia Miller Faircloth, their son, William "Travis" Faircloth, his sisters Jo Ann Drew and Kathy Brown Murphy, both of North Carolina, his sisters-in-law, Mary Frances Spruill of North Carolina and Mamie Miller of Texas, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 6th at Clements Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing will be required. If you are having cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay home. A private burial will be held at South Granville Memorial Gardens. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
