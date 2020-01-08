Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976

Johnnie Cates Sr.


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Cates Sr. Obituary
Johnnie L. Cates Sr.

August 1, 1937-January 3, 2020

Hillsborough

Johnnie Lee Cates, 82 son of the late Walter and Hattie Daye Cates died Friday, January 3, 2020, in his home.

The funeral will be conducted today at 2:00 PM in Lattisville Grove Baptist Church, Hurdle Mills, NC with family visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.

Burial will be in Glenn Grove Church Cemetery, Rougemont NC.

Survivors are son, Johnny L. Cates Jr. daughters, Jacqueline Holman (James) and Brenda Jacobs (Ulysses), 9 grand children; 10 great -grand children, brother, George Cates (Virginia) and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home of James and Jacqueline Cates Holman, 227 Holman Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -