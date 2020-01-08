|
|
Johnnie L. Cates Sr.
August 1, 1937-January 3, 2020
Hillsborough
Johnnie Lee Cates, 82 son of the late Walter and Hattie Daye Cates died Friday, January 3, 2020, in his home.
The funeral will be conducted today at 2:00 PM in Lattisville Grove Baptist Church, Hurdle Mills, NC with family visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.
Burial will be in Glenn Grove Church Cemetery, Rougemont NC.
Survivors are son, Johnny L. Cates Jr. daughters, Jacqueline Holman (James) and Brenda Jacobs (Ulysses), 9 grand children; 10 great -grand children, brother, George Cates (Virginia) and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family is receiving friends at the home of James and Jacqueline Cates Holman, 227 Holman Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278.
