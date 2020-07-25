Johnnie Lee Estes



August 10.1950 - July 22,2020



Oxford



Johnnie Estes. the son of the late Nathaniel Estes and Mary Peace Estes was born August 10,1950 in Durham, North Carolina. God picked a flower called Johnnie to eternal rest on Wednesday July 22,2020.Johnnie was educated in Granville County Public Schools and graduated from Kentucky Job Corp. Johnnie held various jobs, retiring from RHA Group Homes



His legacy will be remembered by Crystal Estes, his son; Willie Walker Jr. (Mahaley), daughter; Angela Carrington (TY), five grandchildren, brothers; Timothy (Carolyn) and Leon (Edna), five sisters; Camilla Estes Jones, Audrey Estes Fuller, Kendra Estes, Bradie Exum (Donald) and Doris Estes Chambers (Bruce), four aunts; Coazie Farrington (George), Ruth Stainback, Lillian Cozart and Dalphene Cooper. Two devoted friends; John Rogers, Pete Currin and a host of other relatives and friends.



Remember to follow CDC and state guidelines, graveside service are limited to fifty (50) people and to practice social distancing of six feet along with face covering and good hand washing. Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday July 25,2020 in the Estes family cemetery, Oxford NC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store