|
|
Johnnie T. James, Jr., "Billy"
November 21, 1943- March 3, 2020
Bahama
Johnnie T. James, Jr., "Billy", 76, of Bahama, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Person County, he was the son of the late Johnnie Thomas James, Sr. and Minnie Gregory James. He is preceded in death by his four siblings.
Mr. James retired from Public Service Gas Company after 40 years of employment. Billy was also known as the "woodman" because he delivered firewood as a hobby for over 50 years. He was passionate about his animals and the farm.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Linda Eakes James of the home; daughter, Tonya James Miller and husband, Justin of Bahama; grandchildren: Chelsea Miller and fiancé, Jeremy Peterson of Hillsborough and Hunter Miller of Bahama.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel.
Funeral service will be 2 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel with the Rev. John Pritchard officiating. Burial will follow in the Person Memorial Cemetery.
Condolence may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 4, 2020