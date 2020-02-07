Home

Johnny Allen Riley

Johnny Allen Riley Obituary
Johnny Allen Riley

Durham

Johnny Allen Riley, 76, passed away on February 4, 2020 at the V.A. Hospital in Durham. He was born in Hillsborough to the late James Allen Riley and Dorothy Pendergraph Riley. In addition to his parents, Mr. Riley was also predeceased by a son, Christopher Scott Morton and brother Earnest Riley.

Mr. Riley was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired with Duke Powers as a lineman.

Mr. Riley is survived by his wife, Jamie Riley; sons, Chad Riley and wife Hannah, Todd Riley and wife Wendy, Stephen Riley; grandchildren, Shaina Riley, Ashley Riley, Emmrie Riley, Ridge Riley; and sister, Betty Stallings, Rosalie Moore, Peggy Rhodes.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Jerry Harper and Rev. Rich Goodier officiating. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church: 4511 Old St. Hwy. 10, Durham, NC 27705.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 7, 2020
