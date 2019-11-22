|
Johnny Kenneth Hatley
Rougemont
Johnny Kenneth Hatley passed away peacefully after a courageous hard-fought battle with multiple medical conditions on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born February 9, 1949, he was the son of the late Kenneth Ernest Hatley and Grace Ward Hatley.
Johnny graduated from Orange High School in 1967, and worked at Durham Awning Company until opening his own business in 1990. He was faithful to the Lord and was a member of Bahama Baptist Church. He was an amazing husband, father, and "Papa." Johnny will be remembered for his big, genuine smile, his gracious, giving heart, and his willingness to do anything for anyone.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carolyn Stutts Hatley, children: Dee Harris (Dale), Brad Hatley (Laci) , Kellie Long (Kevin), and grandchildren: Tanner and Jaycie Mulchi, Chase and Kenzie Harris. He is also survived by his sister, Delores Bayless (Tony), and many loving family members and friends. Johnny is pre-deceased by his parents and son, Christopher Kenneth Hatley.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3pm at Bahama Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Johnny to Bahama Baptist Church.
Thank you to everyone for the love, support, prayers, phone calls, and visits during this difficult battle. He was blessed immensely.
