Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church
6469 Guess Rd.
Durham, NC
View Map

Johnny McKee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johnny McKee Obituary
Johnny McKee

Durham

Johnny McKee, 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Henry Coleman McKee and Emma Hunt McKee.

Mr. McKee was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from the tobacco industry after being employed with American Tobacco in Durham for 11 years, American Tobacco in Reidsville for 9 years and Lorillard Tobacco in Greensboro for 20 years. Mr. McKee had a love for guitar and singing, especially country rock. He loved fishing, car races, and all children.

Mr. McKee is survived by his wife, Jo McKee; son, Joel McKee (Jen); daughter, Julie Underwood (Joseph); grandchildren, Emma Underwood, Avery McKee, Maddox McKee; brother, William McKee (Jean); sister, Mary Ann Wynne (Robert); and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church: 6469 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27712, with Elder David Minter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church: C/O Margaret Ray, 17400 Tredegar Rd., Kernersville, NC 27572.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now