Johnny McKee



Johnny McKee, 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Henry Coleman McKee and Emma Hunt McKee.



Mr. McKee was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from the tobacco industry after being employed with American Tobacco in Durham for 11 years, American Tobacco in Reidsville for 9 years and Lorillard Tobacco in Greensboro for 20 years. Mr. McKee had a love for guitar and singing, especially country rock. He loved fishing, car races, and all children.



Mr. McKee is survived by his wife, Jo McKee; son, Joel McKee (Jen); daughter, Julie Underwood (Joseph); grandchildren, Emma Underwood, Avery McKee, Maddox McKee; brother, William McKee (Jean); sister, Mary Ann Wynne (Robert); and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church: 6469 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27712, with Elder David Minter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church: C/O Margaret Ray, 17400 Tredegar Rd., Kernersville, NC 27572.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church: C/O Margaret Ray, 17400 Tredegar Rd., Kernersville, NC 27572.