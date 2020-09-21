Jonah Porterfield

Jonah Wayne Porterfield
Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH: Jonah Wayne Porterfield, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Nulean Carr Porterfield and Fannie Minerva Clayton Porterfield.
Mr. Porterfield retired from Yellow Freight.
Mr. Porterfield is survived by his wife, Cindy West Porterfield; one son; one daughter; one step daughter; very special grandson, Trenton King; sisters, Virginia Blake, Geraldine Blake; and brother, James Porterfield. Jonah was loved by all he met.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
