Jonathan Cassel
South Bend, IN
On Sunday, September 1st, 2019 Jonathan Richard Cassel, husband and beloved son, grandson, and brother, passed away at the age of 36. Jonathan was born on August 9, 1983 in Albuquerque, NM to Ramona Valbert and Richard Cassel. He received his automotive degree from Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh in 2009. He worked for Lowe's in Raleigh, NC and later at Fed Ex Ground in Mishawaka IN.
On July 25th, 2015 He married April Mustak in South Bend, IN.
Jonathan had an interest in running, cars, food, target shooting and was known for his bear hugs. He successfully completed a (very muddy) Spartan Beast ½ marathon and rebuilt the engine on his 1976 Corvette.
Jonathan is survived by his mother Ramona, His father Rick, and his grandmother Rafaela. He is also survived by his sister Cynthia, (her husband Sam), his brother Edward, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and 3 nieces.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613.
Visitation is at 2:30 pm, with mass following at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Epilepsy Alliance of NC.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in HeraldSun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019