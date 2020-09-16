Jonathan "David" Blackley



Feb. 23, 1970-Sept. 8, 2020



Durham



The angels came for David Blackley on Tuesday evening, September 8th at his home in Durham. Born February 23, 1970, he is the son of Joseph T. Blackley, Jr. and Shelia Melvin Blackley. Remaining to cherish his memory are his dearly loved wife of 23 years Ginger and her parents Glenn and Gayla Winstead and his niece, Shyanne. In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by his sister Deborah Blackley and his nephew Andrew Joseph Blackley of Stem, NC. He is further survived by his sister Rebecca Blackley Andrews (Brooks) and his nieces Abigail Peyton Andrews and Emma Piper Andrews of Creedmoor, NC. David also leaves behind a number of beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Joseph T. Blackley, Sr. and Estelle Lowery Blackley and his maternal grandparents James and Vivian Melvin and Annie Melvin. He was further preceded in death by his brother-in-law Geoffrey Winstead.



David was a wonderful, loving husband and a faithful friend to many people. He was known to be kind, thoughtful, loving and generous to everyone who knew him. He had a great sense of humor and liked to laugh. He enjoyed cooking, hiking and going to the beach. He will be forever missed, forever loved and forever remembered. A private gathering to celebrate his life for the immediate family will be held at a future date.



Special thanks go out to the doctors, nurses and technicians of Duke Medical Center who cared for David and to the Hospice nurses and workers who aided the family in caring for David at home after he was discharged from the hospital. Also thanks to the EMS workers and firemen of Orange County who assisted David and Ginger at home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.



