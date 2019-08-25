|
Jones Gilbert Latta
March 12, 1927-August 23, 2019
HILLSBOROUGH
Jones Gilbert Latta, 92, born to the late James Max and Novella Kenion Latta in Rougemont, NC on March 12, 1927. He passed away at his home on August 23, 2019 after a brief illness.
Gilbert retired from the United States Air Force after 25 years of service. In 1971, Gilbert started another 25 year career as the owner and operator of a specialty store on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, NC called The Lampe Shoppe. Gilbert was known for his one of a kind lamps. His motto was "If You Can Think Lamp, I Can Make It". He made, repaired and restored lamps.
The funeral will be at 1:30 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at First Community Baptist Church, 509 Eno St, Hillsborough, NC 27278. There will be visitation with the family 30 mintues prior to the service.
Survivors are two sons, Jerry Latta of New York, NY; Gil Latta (Diane) of Brunswick, GA. Four daughters, Billie Jo Latta of Chapel Hill, NC; Anna Latta and Novella Latta Baines (Rodney) of Durham, NC and Camelia Latta Harshaw (Jonathan) of Mebane NC. One brother Clifton Latta.
Public viewing- Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Wake beginning at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 25, 2019