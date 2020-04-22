|
Jordon Elizabeth Fisher
Durham
Jordon Elizabeth Fisher, 30, of Durham NC passed away suddenly on March 21, 2020. She had studied at Fayetteville Technical Community College but currently was a stay at home mom. She attended Hope Mills United Methodist Church and Focus Church and was a fan of Lauren Daigle, a contemporary Christian singer. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished every minute she spent with her children. She looked forward to raising her children with their cousins and enjoying life. She thanked God every day for giving her life again.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Brandon Fisher. She is survived by her children Michelle Brandolynn Fisher, Micah Joseph McDonald, Maggie Lynn McDonald of Durham and step-children, Haiden Edward Fisher and Justice Ann Fisher of Fayetteville.
In addition she leaves behind her fiancée Michael McDonald of Durham, parents Steven and Amy Sawicki of Fayetteville, sisters Lauren (Joey) Conn of Carolina Beach, Erica Atkinson of Durham and brother Steven Taylor Sawicki of Greenville SC. Grandparents Carolyn Lightfoot of Wilmington, Steven and Deborah Sawicki of Jackson MI. Niece Waverly Conn nephews Dillon Atkinson and Mason Gleason. Aunts Ann (Ted) Luckadoo of Edisto Island, Nancy Smith of Anderson SC and Andrea (Tony) Moore of Morristown TN. and many cousins.
A "Zoom" memorial service was held March 28, 2020 with Pastor Ellen McCubbin of Hope Mills United Methodist Church officiating
In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe has been set up to help Michael McDonald, now a single father with daily expenses for the children, GoFundMe
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 22, 2020