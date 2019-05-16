|
Jordan Shaye Allen
January 12, 2002-May 11, 2019
Creedmoor
Ms. Jordan Shaye Allen, 17, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Ms. Allen was born January 12, 2002 to Kenneth and Christine Allen in Chapel Hill, NC. Jordan was a Junior at South Granville High School and worked at FBC Academy's day care in Creedmoor, NC. She loved music and enjoyed being with her friends. Jordan loved her family, also her daycare kids, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Ms. Allen is predeceased by her brother, Chase Robert Allen; grandfather, Julius Rodgers Allen. She survived by her parents, Kenneth and Christine Allen; paternal grandmother, Ellen Jane Allen; maternal grandparents, Steven and Joan McKenna; paternal great-grandmother Martha Hill; sisters, Amber McKenzie Allen and Kacy Faith Allen. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Ron Watts. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on May 16, 2019