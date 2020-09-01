Joseph "JD" David Boothe
August 25, 1933 - August 29, 2020
Timberlake
Joseph "JD" David Boothe, age 87, died at his home on August 29, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1933 to the late Joe and Mary Boothe.
JD was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church and worked as a factory worker in the tobacco industry at Liggett Myers for most of his life. He proudly served in the United States Army.
He leaves behind his faithful and loving wife of 64 years, Betty Jo Boothe. He is also survived by his sister, Fannie Mae Goodwin; caregivers, Marry Morris, Danielle Gentry, Sharon Maghee, Kentrice Hughes and Cynthia Mondragon and his special sister and brother, Jan and Arnold Price.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Arnold Price officiating. Guests are required to social distance and wear face coverings for the duration of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Foundation in JD's honor - 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
The Boothe family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
; select obits.