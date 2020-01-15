Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Durham, NC
Joseph Bordeaux


1930 - 2020
Joseph Bordeaux Obituary
Joseph Thomas Bordeaux

April 30, 1930 - January 13, 2020

Durham

Joseph Thomas Bordeaux, age 89, died peacefully at home on Monday, January 13, 2020. He had been in declining health for the past year.

A visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Clements Funeral Home, Durham, NC. A graveside service will follow on Friday, 11:00 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, Durham.

Mr. Bordeaux was born in Harnett County, NC, where he graduated from Lillington High School. There, he met and married his high school sweetheart, Agnes Kathryn Smith, to whom he was married for 69 years.

He subsequently served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, he attended and graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in civil engineering. With his degree, Mr. Bordeaux began a long and successful career in the commercial construction industry. He founded Bordeaux Construction Company, Inc., in 1977, which continues today as a third-generation family business with projects across the state. In his retirement, he enjoyed quality time with family, especially his grandchildren, fishing at Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and woodworking.

Mr. Bordeaux is survived by his wife, Agnes; children: Joseph Thomas Bordeaux, Jr., and wife, Karen Deal, of Durham, David Wales Bordeaux and wife, Kathy Pollok, of Hurdle Mills, NC and Agnes "Randi" Bordeaux Edmiston and husband, George, of Charlotte. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Mr. Bordeaux was preceded in death by his parents, Vaden and Ethel Hamilton Bordeaux; and brothers Wilton, Karl, Donald, Richard and sister Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In memory of Joseph Thomas Bordeaux" to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Department, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, Transitionslifecare.org/donate or , supportwoundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

The family will receive friends following Friday's graveside service in the fellowship hall at Watts Street Baptist Church, Durham to celebrate Mr. Bordeaux's life.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 15, 2020
