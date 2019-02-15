Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Brooks & White Funeral Home Memorial service 3:00 PM Brooks & White Chapel Joseph Dale Ashby

Joseph Dale Ashby, 69, of 207 Tom Oakley Rd., Timberlake, died Monday, February 11, 2019. Mr. Ashby was the son of the late Melvin McGruder and Bernice Clayton Ashby. He was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph Dale Ashby II, his brothers, Ricky M. Ashby and Burley T. Ashby and his sister, Annie Mae Ashby. Mr. Ashby retired from iron working and enjoyed gunsmithing. He was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.



Mr. Ashby is survived by his brother, Daniel Melvin Ashby, of Rougemont; two sisters, Brenda Ashby Gentry, of Roxboro and Beverly Ashby Frazier, of Rougemont; one granddaughter, Kalyn Ashby, of Mass.



The memorial service will be held 3PM Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel. Visitation will be held 2-3PM Saturday at the Brooks & White Funeral Home prior to the service and at other times at the home of Brenda Ashby Gentry, 1742 Gentry Ridge Rd.



Memorials may be made to a .



