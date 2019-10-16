|
|
Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Perkins
January 8, 1933 - October 12, 2019
Durham
Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Perkins, 86, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. A wake will be held Thursday evening from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Apex School of Theology, 1701 T.W. Alexander Dr. His service will be 1:00pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Hwy 55. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. The family will also receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:00pm-1:00pm prior to the service. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 16, 2019