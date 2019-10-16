Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Apex School of Theology
1701 T.W. Alexander Dr.
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Peace Missionary Baptist Church
2608 Hwy 55
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Peace Missionary Baptist Church
2608 Hwy 55
View Map

Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Perkins


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Perkins Obituary
Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Perkins

January 8, 1933 - October 12, 2019

Durham

Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Perkins, 86, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. A wake will be held Thursday evening from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Apex School of Theology, 1701 T.W. Alexander Dr. His service will be 1:00pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Hwy 55. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. The family will also receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:00pm-1:00pm prior to the service. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now