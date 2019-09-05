|
Joseph Edward Boykin, Jr.
Durham
Joseph Edward Boykin, Jr., 96, passed away at Eno Point Assisted Living. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Joseph Edward Boykin, Sr. and Helen Jones Boykin. In addition to his parents, Mr. Boykin was also predeceased by his first wife, Annie Laurie Boykin.
Joe is survived by his wife of 21 years, Clara Totty Boykin; son, Kimball Boykin (Cary); step-sons, Mike Hayes (Mary Em), Kevin Hayes (Julie), Denis Hayes (Brenda), Patrick Hayes (Deborah), Timothy Hayes; grandchildren, Robert Boykin (Mary Katherine), Ellen Carter Boykin, Elizabeth Ann Boykin; and step-grandchildren, Timothy Hayes II, Ashley Hayes, and Bailey Hayes.
Joe was born in Durham, spent part of his youth in Danville, Va. and then finally settled in Williamston, NC. He graduated from Williamston High School where he was a 3 Sports star. He was a football quarterback at Mars Hill College for 2 years. World War II intervened and he served in the Army Air Corp from 1943 until 1946. He was stationed outside of London and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He then finished his education at The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and graduated with a Business Degree. He began his career at the North Carolina Revenue Department. He then started a successful 35 year career in Financial Services working at First Securites in Durham and then Carolina Securites in Raleigh.
Over the years he was active in the Creedmoor United Methodist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church, South Granville Country Club and Croasdaile Country Club. He had an active retirement playing golf, volunteering most notably with Meals on Wheels, the Duke Children's Ward at Duke Hospital and enjoying life with Clara, family and friends. Beginning with Bandit, he spoiled and lovingly cared for a succession of lucky dogs that included Buster, Coqui and Scooter. That trait was passed along to his son and grandchildren. He was never one to pass up a delicious meal and especially loved his sweets, most notably ice cream and cookies. He spent many years thrilled and tortured by Tar Heel basketball and football, a blessing and curse shared by many.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m, Monday, September 9 at Asbury United Methodist Church with Pastor Wes Neal officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Thanks go out to his care givers at both Carillon and Eno Pointe Assisted Living. A special thanks to his care givers from Liberty HomeCare and Hospice, especially his hospice nurse, Diana Merritt who offered loving care to Joe and comfort to his family.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 5, 2019