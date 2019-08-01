|
|
Joseph Elkins, Jr.
Newport
Joseph "Joe" Elkins, Jr., 66, of Newport, formerly of Durham, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at home. The family will greet friends at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church, 1112 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC, on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, from 3:00 till 5:00 p.m. Mr. Elkins was born in Morehead City, to the late Joseph Burns Elkins, Sr., and the late Virginia Thrift Elkins. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jenkins Elkins of Newport; his twin sister, JoAnn Linda Elkins of Morehead City and half sister, Frances Elkins Randall of Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.
Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 1, 2019