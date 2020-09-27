Joseph Johnson

Joseph M. Johnson
Durham
Joseph M. Johnson passed away on September 24, 2020, at the age of 64. The son of Edison H. and Gloria Johnson, he was born in Durham where he lived most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Robert E. Johnson.
Joe graduated from Durham High School in 1974 and Appalachian State in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He was very proud of his thirty year banking career before retiring in 2015. Joe will be remembered by the community for his integrity, years of volunteer service, generosity and various positions he held in the Durham Jaycees, North Carolina Jaycees, Durham Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Durham Board of Realtors, Triangle Mortgage Bankers Association, NC Community Land Trust, Habitat for Humanity and Salvation Army. Through the years, he received many awards for his outstanding leadership. He was an active member of Duke Memorial Methodist Church. Joe loved the City of Durham and his Blue Devils. He loved playing golf, traveling with his wife and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered by them for his wonderful smile, laugh, large hugs and devotion.
Surviving are his wife, Melina; son, Andy Clark and wife Jennifer; grandsons, Brayden and Jackson Clark; and brother, Edison Johnson and wife Michele.
No services are planned at this time due to restrictions.
In light of Joe's generous and giving spirit, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army of Durham or any charity you personally hold dear.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
