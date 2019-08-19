Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church

Joseph Levchak

Joseph Levchak Obituary
Joseph Levchak

Creedmoor

Joseph Levchak, 88, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Starrucca County, PA to the late John and Mary Soloski Levchak. In addition to his parents, Mr. Levchak is also predeceased by his brothers, George Levchak (Ann), John Levchak; and sisters, Mary Klym (Harry), Anne Wanser (Cal), Helen Carpenter (Robert).

Mr. Levchak is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10777 and a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Durham.

Mr. Levchak is survived by his wife, Marie E. Levchak; daughter, Brenda L. Rice (John E.); granddaughter, Melissa Rice Walker (Glenn); great-grandson, Jackson Walker; brother, Charles Levchak; and sister, Marlene Joanne Scovel.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21st at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. Helen Svoboda-Barber and Rev. James B. Craven, III officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church: 1737 Hillandale Rd., Durham, NC 27705; or the Duke Cancer Institute: 710 W. Main St., Suite 200n Durham, NC 27701.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 19, 2019
