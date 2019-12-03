|
|
Joseph Edward McCaffrey
November 17, 1927 - November 30, 2019
Durham
Joseph Edward McCaffrey, beloved husband and father of four, died on November 30, 2019, in Durham, North Carolina at the age of 92.
Born on November 17, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the eldest of eight siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Mary McCaffrey, his brothers Art and John, his sisters Mary Hart, Claire Doyle and Pat Schopp, and his wife Alice Thorn McCaffrey, who he survived by eight days. He served in the Navy, a veteran of WWII, graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology, worked as a structural engineer, eventually starting his own consulting firm in Durham, NC. He loved visiting with his extended family, family reunions, photography, technology, dabbling in concrete, and in his younger years he enjoyed bowling and tennis. The last years of his life were devoted to taking care of his bedridden wife and serving his church.
He is survived by his daughters Alice and Pattie, sons Joe and Bill, son-in-law Dave Baldwin, daughter-in-law Patty McCaffrey, and grandchildren, Shannon Shrum, Jeremy Baldwin, Josh Hoover, Kyle Baldwin, and Jesse McCaffrey, sister Cassie O'Gara, brother Richard McCaffrey and sister-in-laws Elaine McCaffrey and Angi McCaffrey. A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Friday, December 6, at 4 PM.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 3, 2019