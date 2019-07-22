|
Joseph Kittrel McGill
September 7, 1945 - July 17, 2019
Durham
The family of Mr. Joseph Kittrel McGill, age 73, announces his passing which occurred on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Duke University Medical Hospital.
Surviving relatives include his two daughters Alisandria McGill (Sandi) and Tara Smith; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Carolyn Whitley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Wednesday, July 31st., Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Alyce Hayes delivering the eulogy.
Published in HeraldSun on July 22, 2019