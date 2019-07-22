Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
View Map

Joseph McGill


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph McGill Obituary
Joseph Kittrel McGill

September 7, 1945 - July 17, 2019

Durham

The family of Mr. Joseph Kittrel McGill, age 73, announces his passing which occurred on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Duke University Medical Hospital.

Surviving relatives include his two daughters Alisandria McGill (Sandi) and Tara Smith; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Carolyn Whitley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Wednesday, July 31st., Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Alyce Hayes delivering the eulogy.
Published in HeraldSun on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now