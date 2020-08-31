1/
Joseph Seldon Daniel
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Seldon Daniel

July 6, 1933-August 28, 2020

Roxboro

Joseph Seldon Daniel, 87, of 1609 Maurice Daniels Rd, died Friday, August 28, 2020. Born in Person County, Mr. Daniel was the son of the late Maurice and Loraine Winstead Daniel and husband of the late Ruth Carolyn Holt Daniel. Mr. Daniel retired from Duke University and was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Daniel and Charles Daniel.

Mr. Daniel is survived by his son, David Daniel, of Roxboro; two daughters, Suzanne Shelton (Brent), of Wilmington and Mary Jo Daniel-Smith (Rickey), of Leasburg; six grandchildren, Gunnar Bowes (Raven), Jordan Bowes (Alexandra), Austin Farlow, Erica Colaiseno, Kayla Daniel and Samantha Clayton; three great-grandchildren, Ezra Bowes, Mason Bowes and Dominic Villeda.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Concord United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Children's Home Society of NC, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC, 27415.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
Concord United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks & White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved