Joseph Seldon Daniel
July 6, 1933-August 28, 2020
Roxboro
Joseph Seldon Daniel, 87, of 1609 Maurice Daniels Rd, died Friday, August 28, 2020. Born in Person County, Mr. Daniel was the son of the late Maurice and Loraine Winstead Daniel and husband of the late Ruth Carolyn Holt Daniel. Mr. Daniel retired from Duke University and was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Daniel and Charles Daniel.
Mr. Daniel is survived by his son, David Daniel, of Roxboro; two daughters, Suzanne Shelton (Brent), of Wilmington and Mary Jo Daniel-Smith (Rickey), of Leasburg; six grandchildren, Gunnar Bowes (Raven), Jordan Bowes (Alexandra), Austin Farlow, Erica Colaiseno, Kayla Daniel and Samantha Clayton; three great-grandchildren, Ezra Bowes, Mason Bowes and Dominic Villeda.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Concord United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Children's Home Society of NC, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC, 27415.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
.