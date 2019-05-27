Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Clements Funeral Home 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Hermon Baptist Church 4511 Old State Hwy 10 Durham , NC View Map Josephine Morado Dickerson Paschall

Obituary Condolences Flowers Josephine Morado Dickerson Paschall



Durham



Josephine Morado Dickerson Paschall, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 surrounded by family at her home of 63 years. Born to Phoenix and Lannie Dickerson; she is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don F. Paschall, Jr; son, Daniel Carmon Paschall; brothers, Russell Dickerson, Maurice Dickerson; sisters, Felsie Dickerson, Maggie Dickerson, Christine Dickerson, Doris Burbage. Ms. Paschall is survived by step-daughters, Ann Atkins (Eddie), Nell and Donna Kay; son, Donald F. Paschall, III (Debbie); daughter, Rebecca P. Delong (John); grandchildren, Kimberely Dawn, Donald F. Paschall, IV (Donnie), Jeremy Paschall, Jessica Paschall, Elisabeth Delong; great-grandchildren, Angelica Ashworth, Amberly Ashworth, Addison Ashworth, Cullen Daniel Schoolfield; step-granddaughter, Erica D. Carpenter (Ken); step-great-grandchildren, Easton Carpenter, Ella Carpenter; and several nieces and nephews.



She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Orange County for more than 60 years. She loved her Lord and her family. She enjoyed spending time with her cousins and other family members, especially after her husband's passing. Beach trips, cook outs, or just going out to eat was a joy to her. She was a simple lady that saw beauty everywhere she looked. She also helped take care of people for many years until she was diagnosed with dementia. In her early years she worked as a telephone operator with General Telephone, where she met a married her husband. She dedicated her life to her family and helped her husband build his glass company; which was his dream. Today the company is still being run with great pride by her son Donald.



She taught us many things, hard work, being grateful but most important she taught and showed us about faith and loving the Lord. She will be truly missed.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30th at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Harper and Rev. Rich Goodier officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations can be made in her honor to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church: 4511 Old State Hwy 10, Durham, NC 27705 or Duke HomeCare and Hospice: Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.



Many thanks to her doctors, Dr. Todd Shipley Quinn and Dr. Heidi White and special thanks to Janine and Cassidy of Duke Hospice for all their support and guidance; and all the other members of this wonderful organization.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries