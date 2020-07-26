Joy Arlene Czito
January 23, 1974-July 21, 2020
Chapel Hill
Joy Arlene Czito, age 46, passed away on July 21, 2020 in Chapel Hill, NC. Joy was born in Tallahassee, Florida. She was the daughter of June Czito, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Gary Czito, Yulee, Florida.
Joy attended high school in Waycross, Georgia, and also attended college at Gainesville College and the University of Massachusetts, Boston.
Joy was an ardent lover of all living creatures and spent much of her life caring for loved ones of any and all shapes and sizes. Her wicked sense of wit and humor along with childlike affection affected and touched every person she met throughout her life. Joy was the most genuine, supportive and empathetic daughter, sister, sister-in-law, niece, cousin, wife and "Auntie" her friends and family could or would ever know. She relished stirring up the best kinds of trouble and challenged those in her life to match her enthusiasm and unbridled love every day—she was also the most eager recipient of leftovers planet Earth has ever known! She was simply unparalleled, loved beyond compare and her passing leaves a void in our lives from which we will never fully recover.
Joy is survived by her husband, Gavin Goodbread; her mother, June Czito; her father, Gary Czito (Kay); Brother, Brian Czito (Toni); Nephew, Gage Czito; Nieces, Abigail Czito and Anna Czito; Several aunts and uncles as well as cousins.
Services will be on Monday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Renaissance Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC. **Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this service will be reserved for family. Thank you for understanding. Condolences: RFHR.com