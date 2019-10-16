|
Joy Smith Gunn McManus
January 2, 1929 - October 13, 2019
Durham
The family of Mrs. Joy Smith Gunn McManus, age 90, announces her passing which occurred on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Joy Smith Gunn McManus was born in Durham, North Carolina on January 2, 1929, to the late Orlando Godfrey Smith and Mary Fannie Harris Smith.
Joy attended the Durham City Schools and graduated from Hillside High School in 1944.
She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Vivian D. Gunn, Joanne G. Brown, Rose McManus Scale and Anjeanette McManus; three sons, James Marshall Gunn (Jackie), Alan Thomas Gunn and Charles McManus (Anne); and a host of other family members and loved ones.
A celebration of Joy's life will be held at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Thursday, October 17th; Family Visitation at 12:00 noon and Life Celebration Service at 1:00 p.m., with Bishop Clarence Laney, Jr. delivering the eulogy.
Mrs. Joy Smith Gunn McManus will be laid to rest in Beechwood Cemetery.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 16, 2019