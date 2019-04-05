Joyce Ann



Baity Bailey



Stem



Joyce Ann Baity Bailey, 76, a longtime resident of Stem, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.



She was born on August 3, 1942, in Salisbury, NC, the daughter of the late Dorothy Holton Donaldson and Odell Carlton Baity. Joyce was a member of Landmark Baptist Church and retired from John Umstead Hospital.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Eakes Funeral Home Chapel in Creedmoor by Rev. Johnny Holmes. Burial will be in Carolina Memorial Gardens.



Surviving is her daughter, Lori Bailey Boykin of Stem; two sons, Thomas Bailey (Michelle) of Stem, Scott Powers (Maggie) of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren, Taylor Bailey, Megan Campe, Conner Powers, Kelly Powers, Madison Powers; a sister, Barbara Keith of Creedmoor; and her loving fur baby, Tobi. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bailey and her two brothers, Dale and Lee Donaldson.



Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor and at other times the home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Animal Rescue fund.



Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 5, 2019