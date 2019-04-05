Home

Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
(919) 528-2323
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
View Map

Joyce Ann Baity Bailey


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Ann Baity Bailey Obituary
Joyce Ann

Baity Bailey

Stem

Joyce Ann Baity Bailey, 76, a longtime resident of Stem, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

She was born on August 3, 1942, in Salisbury, NC, the daughter of the late Dorothy Holton Donaldson and Odell Carlton Baity. Joyce was a member of Landmark Baptist Church and retired from John Umstead Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Eakes Funeral Home Chapel in Creedmoor by Rev. Johnny Holmes. Burial will be in Carolina Memorial Gardens.

Surviving is her daughter, Lori Bailey Boykin of Stem; two sons, Thomas Bailey (Michelle) of Stem, Scott Powers (Maggie) of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren, Taylor Bailey, Megan Campe, Conner Powers, Kelly Powers, Madison Powers; a sister, Barbara Keith of Creedmoor; and her loving fur baby, Tobi. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bailey and her two brothers, Dale and Lee Donaldson.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor and at other times the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Animal Rescue fund.

Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 5, 2019
