Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services

Joyce Lassiter

Joyce Lassiter Obituary
Joyce Bivins Lassiter

Durham

Joyce Bivins Lassiter, 84, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Bivins and Alice Browning Bivins. In addition to her parents, Ms. Lassiter was preceded in death by her husband, Talmadge Herndon Lassiter; and daughter, Tammy Lassiter Coleman.

Mrs. Lassiter was a graduate of Braggtown School and Watts School of Nursing. She was an Emergency Room Nurse at Watts Hospital. She was a caregiver for 3 generations of her family. She grew up and was a lifelong member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, and currently a member of Grey Stone Church.

Mrs. Lassiter is survived by her son, Keith Lassiter.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Clay Waters and Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke. Online donations can be made at www.joycelassiter.com or checks can be made payable to Tisch Brain Tumor Center in Memory of Tammy Lassiter Coleman and sent to Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624 Durham, NC 27710.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 4, 2020
