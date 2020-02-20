|
|
Joyce Anna Clark Luxton
November 9, 1930 - February 14, 2020
Durham, NC
Joyce Anna Clark Luxton, 89, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020 at her residence at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chapel Hill.She grew up in Carrboro and was 1 of 10 children of the late John Walter and Daisey Ivey Clark.
She is preceded in death by her husband, J. Louis Luxton, 1 sister and 8 brothers.She is survived by her children- James V. Luxton, Marianne Pickett (Michael), D. Keith Luxton (Mary Beth), grandchildren- Lindsay Luxton, David M. Pickett (Canaco), Gregory B. Luxton (Brittany), and 3 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22 beginning at 12:45pm at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at the Ephesus Cemetery - Jubilee Baptist Church in Chapel Hill.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 20, 2020