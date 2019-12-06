|
|
Joyce Carol Wall
(Mother Wall)
July 27, 1933 - December 2, 2019
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Joyce Carol Wall, age 86, who passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue, Durham, North Carolina 27707 on Monday, November 9th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 6, 2019