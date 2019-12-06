Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
1311 Morehead Avenue
Durham, NC
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
1311 Morehead Avenue
Durham, NC
Joyce Wall


1933 - 2019
Joyce Wall Obituary
Joyce Carol Wall

(Mother Wall)

July 27, 1933 - December 2, 2019

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Joyce Carol Wall, age 86, who passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue, Durham, North Carolina 27707 on Monday, November 9th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 6, 2019
